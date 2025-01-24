Sandeep Dikshit demands CBI, ED arrest Sisodia following new revelations on liquor scam

Congress candidate from the New Delhi Assembly constituency, Sandeep Dikshit, on Friday, called for the immediate arrest of AAP leader Manish Sisodia by the CBI and ED. His statement follows the emergence of a purported audio clip in which a ruling party MLA is allegedly heard warning the former Deputy Chief Minister against involvement in a liquor ‘scam.’

A day after the Congress released audio of a conversation between Narela MLA Sharad Chouhan and Manish Sisodia regarding the liquor scam, the senior Congress leader criticized the AAP government, calling it an exposé of “massive corruption.”

Speaking to IANS, Dikshit said, “The audio reveals massive corruption. In it, the AAP MLA advises Sisodia not to engage in the scam, to which Sisodia responds by asking where else he would get money. This underlines the extent of corruption in the system.”

He said that the investigative agencies should make Sisodia and Chouhan sit face to face and interrogate them, and should not wait for the elections.

Highlighting the AAP government’s “corruption”, Congress leader revealed that the Excise Department officials conducted a review during which they found liquor brands from Punjab are being sold in Delhi.

“AAP government wants to benefit certain distilleries of Punjab for their vested interests. Consumers should have the freedom to choose, but they are being forced to accept products not of their preference,” he said.

Moreover, Dikhsit shared that he recently wrote a letter to LG V. K. Saxena seeking a CBI probe into the irregularities.

Stepping up attack on AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal over women’s safety, he accused the party of using the issue merely as an election slogan.

“Kejriwal used to attack previous Delhi governments on women’s safety, but AAP has done nothing substantial on the matter,” he said.

“What is the impact of AAP’s education system? If the city is educated, the law and order situation should have improved,” he said.

On illegal immigrants in the national capital, he said: “We are fighting polls for Delhi’s development. If Rohingyas, and Bangladeshis are voters here, it is the responsibility of the Union government and Election Commission of India. The police and the Union government should work for it. We are focused on the development of the national capital.”

On poll preparations, he said: “We have reached out to the public and will tell them about our sankalps (promises/vows).”