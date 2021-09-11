SAD to observe 17 Sept as Black Day to mark 1 year of enactment of farm laws

The Shiromani Akali Dal has decided to observe 17 September as ‘black day’ on completion of one year of enactment of three farm laws.

Party workers will hold a protest march with farmers from Gurdwara Rakabganj (Delhi) to Parliament demanding repeal of the three farm laws, the SAD said.

A decision to this effect was taken in a meeting of party legislators, officer bearers and members of the core committee which was presided over by party president Sukhbir Singh Badal.

Party senior vice president Dr Daljit Singh Cheema said party leaders and workers along with farmers of Punjab will participate in this protest march and he appealed to everyone to participate wholeheartedly in the same. He also disclosed that before the beginning of the protest march, Ardaas (prayer)will be performed for repeal of three farm laws.

The SAD said Harsimrat Kaur Badal and Sukhbir Singh Badal had vehemently opposed passage of three farm laws in Parliament and there were only two Members of Parliament who voted against these Bills.

After Akali Dal representative Harsimrat Kaur Badal resigned from the Union government as minister, the SAD quit NDA and also broke its alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party, Dr Cheema said.

He said Akali Dal is the only political party which had sacrificed ministership and alliance for the cause of farmers whereas others only claimed to have resignation letters in their pockets which were never tendered.

Dr Cheema said that Akali Dal has stood like rock with farmers’ cause and will continue to do so till the black laws were not repealed.