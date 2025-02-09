Sachdeva seeks an early meeting with LG

After BJP’s bagging of 48 seats in the recently concluded Delhi assembly elections, political activities in the BJP to form the government have paced up.

In this regard, Virendra Sachdeva, BJP’s state unit chief on Sunday, wrote to Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, Vinai Kumar Saxena, seeking an appointment to meet with him along with the party’s 7 MP from Delhi and 48 newly elected MLAs from Delhi.

“We request you to give an appointment for the same at the earliest,” the letter of Virendra Sachdeva to LG reads.

Earlier in the day, three BJP MLAs, Parvesh Verma, who won from the New Delhi Assembly seat by defeating Arvind Kejriwal, Arvinder Singh Lovely, who was elected from the Gandhi Nagar constituency, and Kailash Gahlot, the winner from Bijwasan seat, were among the leaders who met the LG of Delhi at Raj Niwas, the official residence of the Delhi ‘s Lieutenant Governor.