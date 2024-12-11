Sachdeva mees Delhi’s auto drivers outside Nizamuddin station

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva on Wednesday met auto- rickshaw drivers at the Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station, and held a discussion over tea with them to have a better understanding of their issues.

Hundreds of auto drivers welcomed Sachdeva, and also acknowledged the seven assurances the Delhi BJP chief had announced on Tuesday for the benefit of their community.

According to the saffron party’s state unit, the auto- rickshaw drivers have expressed their dissatisfaction with longstanding unfulfilled promises by AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, and his party’s Delhi government, which they believe are yet another example of electoral gimmicks.

Sachdeva claims that the city’s auto- rickshaw drivers have embarked on a mission with the BJP to bring a change to Delhi, and will no longer be misled by Kejriwal’s hollow promises.

Taking a dig at the AAP chief, the BJP leader said,“Inviting auto drivers home for tea does not solve their problems; it requires meeting them at their workplaces. Today, we came to Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station prepaid booth on the invitation of auto drivers, and the BJP will fulfill every promise made to our auto-driver brothers,he added.”

Posing a question to AAP chief, Sachdeva asked as to why not the AAP government, which is in power, resolve auto- drivers issues immediately, questioning further as to why they have to wait for getting another chance, like their national convener says.

Sachdeva pointed out, “Drivers are forced to pay bribes to get vehicles passed, and even trivial actions like talking on the phone while stationary result in fines via photographs. Despite being in power, Kejriwal’s government has failed to address these issues, yet he continues to make empty promises,” he added.

He highlighted stating that, ” back in 2014, Kejriwal had promised auto drivers several reforms, including creating auto stands, incorporating waiting time into meters, halting auto confiscation, taking action against exploitative financiers, and curbing alleged corruption in the Transport Department. None of these promises have been fulfilled to date,” he added.