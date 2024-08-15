Sachdeva condemns Gahlot for comparing Kejriwal with freedom fighter

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva on Thursday strongly condemned Minister Kailash Gahlot, alleging that he delivered a completely political speech during the Delhi government’s Independence Day celebration by calling the imprisoned Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal a modern-day freedom fighter.

Sachdeva said that Gahlot comparing Kejriwal to freedom fighters is shameful, and has hurt the sentiments of thousands of freedom fighters and their families, he claimed.

“The way Kailash Gahlot mentioned the names of Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia and praised them, it seemed as if he was not addressing the Delhi government’s ceremony but addressing party workers from the Aam Aadmi Party’s platform,” Delhi BJP chief claimed.

Whether it was his mention of old electricity and water schemes in the Independence Day speech or the use of words like “forces against the nation trying to stop Kejriwal,” everything seemed like political propaganda, alleged Sachdeva hitting out at Gahlot over his speech.

The Delhi BJP chief further said it would not be an exaggeration to say that by politicizing the Independence Day address, Kailash Gahlot insulted democracy and the constitution, he alleged, and added claiming that people of Delhi will never forgive him.

Delhi Minister Kailash Gahlot led state government’s celebratios on the occasion of 78th Independence Day, after he was nominated by LG as CM was in custody.