SAARC Secretary General Golam Sarwar visits SAU

Secretary General of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC), Md Golam Sarwar, who is on an official visit to India, visited the South Asian University (SAU) in its Maidan Garhi campus here on Tuesday.

During his visit, he was welcomed by SAU officials and students from across South Asian countries. He met SAU President Prof KK Aggarwal, who briefed him about the journey of the University, the new programmes introduced and avenues for future development.

Md Sarwar appreciated the SAU for the achievements in such a short period and underlined the impressive campus and infrastructure of its permanent campus in Maidan Garhi.

He mentioned that SAU is one of the most successful flagship endeavours of the SAARC. He also expressed gratitude to the Government of India for all the support it has rendered to the University, and also for nominating a seasoned academic and visionary administrator to lead the varsity as the President.

The Secretary General highlighted the role the institution is playing in imparting quality education and promoting cooperation among students from various parts of the region and suggested starting more interdisciplinary courses which would be of common interest to the member countries of SAARC.

He also interacted with the Deans and Chairpersons of various Faculties and Departments of the University. He offered any support that would be required to take the University forward.

The SAU is an international university, jointly established by the governments of the eight SAARC nations. About half the students in SAU are from India while the remaining half are from the rest of the SAARC countries.