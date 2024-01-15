Ruckus in MCD during special session; two proposals passed: Mayor

A special session of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Monday was marked by ruckus over the issue of forming a standing committee even as two proposals were passed in the house amid sloganeering by the Opposition’s councilors.

Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi said that the session failed to start twice as the BJP councilors continued disruption from January last year.

She said the two proposals, including the de-sealing of shops and the power of the standing committee, kept for the session on Monday would be given to the house till it is formed.

She said the house wanted to form the standing committee but waited for the Supreme Court verdict.

The Mayor further said that the two proposals were passed amid the ruckus by BJP councilors.

Several projects were being delayed as the standing committee was not constituted yet, and this was the reason why it was proposed that the power over all the delayed projects be given to the house, the Mayor said.

Meanwhile, the Opposition has questioned how the proposals were passed when the house could not function. “Unconstitutional acts of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have today forced us to scuttle the MCD House Meeting to save the sanctity of the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act 1957,” said Leader of the Opposition in MCD and BJP Councilor Raja Iqbal Singh.

On the other hand, Delhi Congress has hit out at the BJP over the clash between the councilors in the house over the standing committee, saying even one year after the formation of the new MCD, civic works in the Capital have been hit very hard.