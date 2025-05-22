Rs 5 cr down the drain: Education Minister flags dilapidated school pools, orders vigilance inquiry against PWD officials

A vigilance inquiry has been initiated against Public Works Department (PWD) officials after the swimming pools of two government schools were found non-functional and dilapidated during an inspection.

Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood conducted an inspection of the two government schools located in Shakur Basti Assembly here today.

During the inspection, it was found that the swimming pools built in 2018 at a cost of ₹2.5 crore each have never been made operational. It was also found that there was no adequate water supply and poor-quality materials appeared to have been used in the pools’ construction.

Further, the flooring of the pool at the Rani Bagh school was found crumbling with the tiles on the side walls getting loose or detached. Following the visit, Sood instructed the Director of Education, present on the spot, to initiate an investigation into both swimming pools and to order a vigilance and departmental inquiry against the PWD engineers involved.

The schools that saw the Minister’s visit were Saraswati Vihar based Sarvodaya Co-educational School and Government Senior Secondary School in Rani Bagh. Blaming the previous state government, Sood said due to their negligence, government schools were ignored, leading to a loss of opportunities for children and rampant corruption.

“The previous government misled people by showcasing just a few polished schools through advertisements. The current state of schools, even in constituencies represented by those who claimed to be pioneers of an education revolution, is very painful,” he added.

He went on to add that the present Delhi government has increased the education budget by more than 19%, approving a total budget of Rs 19,291 crore, to address such issues and improve the condition of all government schools in the city, thereby securing a better future for students.

The Minister also directed the Director of Education to install air conditioning systems in the multipurpose halls of both schools, so that students can get relief during the summer heat.

Orders were also given to ensure proper cleanliness, access to clean drinking water, electricity, and safety arrangements in the schools especially for girl students.

Later, while speaking with the students, Sood inquired about their education and the facilities being provided in their schools. Many students expressed satisfaction with the education provided by the Delhi Government. The Minister advised the students that hard work is the key to success, saying, “If you want to succeed in life, hard work is the only path.”

“Today, anyone—regardless of economic background—can secure admission purely on the basis of merit through entrance examinations,” he stated. He further highlighted that the transparency brought into exams like CUET and NEET has effectively eliminated corruption from the process.

He expressed confidence that these efforts will not only strengthen Delhi’s education system but also position the city as a premier hub of education in the near future. Sood was accompanied by MLA Karnail Singh, the Director of Education, PWD officials, and officers from other concerned departments.