Road cave-ins: Sangam Vihar residents won’t forgive Delhi govt, says BJP

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva on Thursday alleged that due to long-standing negligence of the Delhi government and apathy of the Public Works Department (PWD), the deteriorating condition of Delhi’s roads is apparent.

Sachdeva further claimed that since the onset of monsoon in the city, the roads in unauthorised colonies turned the lives of the residents into a nightmare, the Delhi BJP chief added.

He said that the saffron party’s Delhi unit’s media wing has posted pictures and videos of the deteriorating roads in Sangam Vihar on social media, which is the largest unauthorized colony in Delhi.

The pictures posted by the Delhi BJP social media platform X, were also to draw the attention of Delhi PWD Minister Atishi and demanded an explanation from the Delhi government on how the roads constructed during the recent Lok Sabha elections could deteriorate to such an extent in just one or two rains.

Not only have roads caved in at dozens of spots but the asphalt on top of the roads has also been washed away, Sachdeva claimed, giving reference to the pictures and videos of the said roads.

He further alleged in the rush to gain votes, the Kejriwal Government hastily constructed roads in Sangam Vihar. However, they did not build proper drainage or pay attention to connecting the sewers as promised.

The BJP leader regretted that despite the widespread discussion on social media and media about the plight of Sangam Vihar since Wednesday evening, neither the Delhi Public Works Minister nor the local MLA Prakash Jarwal has paid any attention to the issue, he alleged.

He further claimed that since Wednesday, BJP councilors, Chandan Chaudhary and Anita, have been working on filling potholes and ensuring cleanliness, but the neglect of the Kejriwal government has turned Sangam Vihar into a hellish situation, added Sachdeva.