Religious places not just structures of faith but centres of culture, spiritual energy: Verma

In a significant step towards cultural preservation and civic enhancement, the third meeting of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) chaired by PWD Minister Parvesh Verma on Wednesday passed resolutions aimed at upgrading public amenities and honoring the national capital’s rich spiritual legacy.

Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s national mission to rejuvenate religious and cultural sites, Verma announced the formation of a Special Committee for Beautification and Development, that will focus on conducting surveys of religious places in the NDMC area, upgrading facilities for devotees, including drinking water, seating, and sanitation.

It will also enhance lighting, pathways, and overall aesthetics of the premises and coordinate with stakeholders to ensure smooth execution without disrupting religious activities.

Verma has said that religious places are not just structures of faith, they are centres of culture, service, and spiritual energy.

“Our effort is to make these spaces cleaner, safer, and more welcoming, in true alignment with Modi ji’s vision for a culturally awakened Bharat,” Verma added.

Reinforcing its commitment to women’s safety and hygiene, the civic body will also construct pink toilets in every major market and public space across its jurisdiction.

These facilities will feature modern amenities and will be regularly maintained and monitored, as the initiative aims to create a cleaner, safer, and more dignified environment for women residents and visitors alike.

The meeting was attended by Member of Parliament Bansuri Swaraj, NDMC Vice Chairman Kuljeet Singh Chahal, and other key officials and dignitaries, who outlined a comprehensive roadmap for temple development, women’s safety infrastructure, and advanced sanitation systems across the area under council’s limits.

In the meeting, the council also approved a series of key civic infrastructure upgrades like procurement of New Road-Sweeping Machines to significantly increase the efficiency and coverage of daily road cleaning operations.

Upgradation of Jhuggi Clusters and Dhobi Ghats will also be undertaken with a special focus on traditional washer men communities.

Existing Dhobi Ghats located in these areas will be revamped with improved infrastructure, including access to clean water, electricity, shaded working zones, and proper waste disposal systems.

This initiative aims to enhance both the living and working conditions of the underserved communities in NDMC areas.

The important meeting represents a strategic alignment of cultural revival and urban development — addressing both spiritual and civic needs of Delhi’s residents, Verma said, adding that these initiatives are part of a broader commitment to transparency, inclusiveness, and timely execution.