Relentless dust storms and rain lash Delhi-NCR for third day, causing widespread damage

For the third consecutive day, Delhi and the surrounding National Capital Region (NCR), including Noida and Ghaziabad, were battered by intense dust storms, rain, and strong winds, leading to extensive damage and widespread disruption.

In Noida, torrential rain and gusty winds uprooted trees across multiple sectors, some of which landed on parked vehicles. The Ashok Nagar station of the Rapid Rail Metro sustained structural damage to its shed, while a traffic light pole collapsed near DM Chowk due to the storm’s force.

In Delhi, Connaught Place witnessed a tree falling near PVR Plaza, damaging several parked cars after a brief but intense thunderstorm accompanied by heavy rain.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had forecast thunderstorms and rain for Saturday, with maximum temperatures predicted to reach around 42°C.

At 3:30 pm, the IMD issued a fresh alert, warning of an impending dust storm followed by thunderstorms, light to moderate rainfall, lightning, and gusty winds reaching speeds of 40–60 km/h.

Since Thursday, the capital has been gripped by unstable weather conditions. The IMD attributes the persistent dust storms to winds carrying dust from North Pakistan, which travelled across Punjab and Haryana before being swept into Delhi-NCR by strong lower-level westerly winds.

Similar weather prevailed on Friday, with thunderstorms and rain affecting areas including Narela, Bawana, Rohini, Burari, Karawal Nagar, Safdarjung, and Lodhi Road. Gusts of up to 60 km per hour were reported, and rainfall was recorded at several locations: 1.4 mm at Safdarjung, 7.2 mm at Aya Nagar, and 3 mm at Ridge.

Despite the precipitation, temperatures remained unusually high. Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 42.3°C, while Aya Nagar peaked at 44°C, Palam at 43.3°C, and Ridge at 43.2°C.

The combination of dust storms and extreme heat has led to a spike in air pollution levels. In response to the deteriorating air quality on May 15, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) reinstated Stage-I restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across the NCR to curb rising pollution.

With no immediate relief in sight, authorities have urged residents to exercise caution as volatile weather and heightened pollution continue to impact daily life across the region.