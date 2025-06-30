Rekha Gupta launches ‘Viksit Delhi CM Internship Program’ for youth

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, on Monday. launched the ‘Viksit Delhi CM Internship Program’, under which the youth of the national capital will get a chance to work with the state government.

The internship program has been designed to familiarize young people with the challenges of governance and provide them with a platform to develop a solution-oriented mindset.

CM Gupta called it a historic initiative by the Delhi government, which will provide the youth with an opportunity to strengthen their role in shaping the future of the national capital.

She informed that under this program, a total of 150 eligible young people will be selected, who will then work with different departments of the government along with senior officials on the grassroots level projects.

She said the selection process has been made transparent, and authentic to bring forward the best young leadership.

The first step in the process will be based on the online applications. The candidates will be assessed on their thought process, leadership abilities, civic perspective, and understanding of administration.

After that, 300 selected applicants will be invited to attend a one-day boot camp, where 150 out of them will be shortlisted through interactions, workshops, and a final essay writing round.

According to the CM, the interns will be given a stipend of Rs 20,000 per individual for a period of three months as a token of respect for their dedication and hard work.

She said the government believes it is not just an internship, but a step towards creating Delhi’s future.

The training of the youth will be in three parts, where they will receive training on Delhi government’s structure, administration, policy-making, and social problems in the first phase.

The second leg of training will include fieldwork where the interns will work across 70 assembly constituencies, identifying problems and developing solutions.

In the third phase, they will be deputed to various departments, where they will work with senior officials to prepare policy papers on 10 major problems.

Following all this, the top two policy documents will be presented to the CM.

Gupta said another important objective of this program is to create ‘Viksit Delhi Ambassadors’. She said the government is not here to just teach, but to learn and when the young people bring their new ideas, bold perspectives, and creative thinking, the administration will take inspiration from them and accordingly change. This mutual dialogue will make democracy more vibrant and dynamic.