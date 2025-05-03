Ravinder Indraj Singh directs DJB to resolve water and sewer issues in Bawana

Responding to longstanding concerns from the Scheduled Caste constituency of Bawana and surrounding areas, Delhi Social Welfare Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh convened a meeting with Delhi Jal Board (DJB) officials to ensure fair water distribution and improvement in the supply infrastructure across the assembly segment.

The Bawana constituency is home to nearly seven lakh residents, many of whom have been grappling with inadequate water supply.

On Friday, the minister instructed DJB officials to urgently address both water shortages and sewage-related problems in the area, especially in view of the intensifying summer heat.

He directed field operators to promptly repair faulty valves and replace damaged sewer lines to guarantee uninterrupted water supply and a functioning sewage system—both critical to improving local sanitation standards.

Additionally, the minister called for a comprehensive sewer line repair plan to be submitted within a week, complete with clearly defined timelines and actionable steps based on the area’s specific needs.

He further emphasized the installation of new sewer lines to tackle issues such as leakages and overflows, urging adherence to high quality standards and timely project completion.