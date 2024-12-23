Rajinder Nagar IAS aspirants incident: LG suspends 2 fire officers

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has suspended two officers of the Fire Safety Department over the Rajinder Nagar incident, which claimed lives of three civil service aspirants in July.

“LG VK Saxena, has approved the immediate suspension of two Group ‘A’ officers of the Fire Safety Department, GNCTD, in connection with the tragic death of three students at Rau’s Coaching Centre in Old Rajender Nagar in July,” the LG Office said on Monday.

Advertisement

Ved Pal, Divisional Officer, and Udai Vir Singh, Assistant Divisional Officer, have been placed under suspension following a thorough investigation into the incident, it said.

Advertisement

It may be mentioned that on 27th July, the basement of the coaching center was flooded within minutes due to heavy rainfall, leading to the unfortunate demise of the three students trapped in the basement of the building which was being used as a library.

“A detailed inquiry conducted by the District Magistrate (Central) revealed that the two suspended officers had inspected the premises for the issuance of a Fire Safety Certificate. However, they were found to have concealed information about the misuse of the basement as a library and failed to refer the matter to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). Consequently, the Fire Safety Certificate was erroneously issued on 9th July,” the LG office said.

The investigation also pointed fingers at the MCD authorities, who were found to have allegedly neglected their duty to inspect and seal the illegally operating basement library and issued a completion-cum-occupancy certificate in September 2021, it said.

The LG office said strict action is also being initiated against other MCD and Public Works Department (PWD) officials, responsible for the poor drainage infrastructure in the area.

Following the suspension orders, the matter will be referred to the National Capital Civil Service Authority (NCCSA) for recommending further disciplinary action, it said.