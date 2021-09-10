Rajasthan officer arrested for obscene gesture with woman cop

Rajasthan police have detained RPS officer Hiralal Saini from Udaipur after a viral video showed him engaging in sexual gestures along with a woman constable in a swimming pool in the presence of her six-year-old son.

The officer allegedly was seen making obscene gestures with the constable’s son in the video that went viral on Wednesday. The SOG team’s child pornography unit arrested him from a Udaipur resort and brought him to Jaipur for further investigation late Thursday.

The SOG got information about the DSP being at Ananta Resort and reached there at 11 p.m. to take Saini into custody.

Both police personnel were suspended a day back and a departmental inquiry has ordered against them even before the arrest.

The video clip purportedly showed Saini, who worked as the circle officer of Ajmer’s Bewar, indulging in sexual activities with the female constable of Jaipur Police Commissionerate in the swimming pool.

The woman constable’s husband said that he has lodged a complaint against his wife and the RPS officer at the Chitawa police station in Nagaur district. In his complaint, he said that they were married in 2001. They were blessed with a baby boy six years back and in 2008, she got the job of a constable in the Rajasthan Police.

According to him, his wife uploaded the video on July 13 wherein she was seen engaging in sexual activities with the RPS officer in a swimming pool in presence of her minor son.

After the video started doing the rounds on social media, both personnel were suspended on Wednesday.

The complaint made by the constable’s husband was sent to the office of the DGP. A departmental inquiry has been ordered against them.

The RPS officer has claimed that it was a doctored video clip.