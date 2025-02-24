Raja Iqbal slams AAP-led MCD over announcement of house tax relief

Leader of Opposition in Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Raja Iqbal Singh on Monday slammed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led civic body for announcing house tax relief for Delhi residents and termed it “hollow”.

Reacting to AAP’s announcement that homeowners who clear their full house tax for 2024-25 will have all their previous outstanding dues waived off, the Leader of Opposition said, “AAP MP Sanjay Singh and leader Durgesh Pathak have always engaged in politics of falsehood. Mayor Mahesh Khichi and House Leader Mukesh Goel, despite being familiar with MCD rules, are deliberately creating disorder in the Municipal Corporation House.”

He claimed that in 2021, the BJP mayors of the then three municipal corporations had proposed a complete waiver of residential house tax with a full majority. However, it was blocked and not implemented by the then “AAP” councilors and then Arvind Kejriwal-led government.

“AAP leadership has not allowed the formation of a Standing Committee in the Delhi Municipal Corporation for over two years, nor has the previous Kejriwal government established the Delhi Finance Commission. Their unconstitutional attempts to run the administration through the general house have resulted in the complete standstill of both developmental works and administrative arrangements,” Singh said.

He also claimed that AAP” has only about 112 municipal councilors, while the opposition has 119 councilors and Congress has 7 councilors.

“Knowing they have lost their majority and the Mayor’s position is vulnerable, the AAP leadership is trying to mislead the people of Delhi with empty promises,” the Leader of Opposition added.