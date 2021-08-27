Rajasthan CM Gehlot undergoes angioplasty surgery

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday underwent an angioplasty surgery in the Jaipur-based SMS Hospital and is “fine now”.

Taking to Twitter, Lokesh Sharma from Gehlot’s media team said: “Hon’ble CM Sh. Ashok Gehlot ji’s angioplasty was done successfully. Everything is fine now, no need to be worried. With the blessings & good wishes of Pradeshvasis HCM will get well soon…

“We all pray for his good health and wellbeing.”

SMS medical college principal Sudhir Bhandari will issue his health bulletin soon.