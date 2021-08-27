Follow Us:
  1. Home / Cities / Rajasthan CM Gehlot undergoes angioplasty surgery

Rajasthan CM Gehlot undergoes angioplasty surgery

Taking to Twitter, Lokesh Sharma from Gehlot’s media team said: “Hon’ble CM Sh. Ashok Gehlot ji’s angioplasty was done successfully. Everything is fine now, no need to be worried. With the blessings & good wishes of Pradeshvasis HCM will get well soon

IANS | Jaipur | August 27, 2021 3:56 pm

Ashok Gehlot, Rajasthan Chief Minister, angioplasty surgery

Photo: IANS

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday underwent an angioplasty surgery in the Jaipur-based SMS Hospital and is “fine now”.

Taking to Twitter, Lokesh Sharma from Gehlot’s media team said: “Hon’ble CM Sh. Ashok Gehlot ji’s angioplasty was done successfully. Everything is fine now, no need to be worried. With the blessings & good wishes of Pradeshvasis HCM will get well soon…

“We all pray for his good health and wellbeing.”

SMS medical college principal Sudhir Bhandari will issue his health bulletin soon.

TAGS :

Related Latest News

'Gehlot govt will be swept away by tsunami of change,' says Union Minister
Ashok Gehlot attacks BJP for weakening anti-defection law
Selja's quick visit to Jaipur triggers fresh speculations