Rain with chilly breeze in part of city brings down temperature

Delhi was hit by rain on a chilly day of winter on Thursday bringing the temperature further down. According to the Weather Department, the minimum temperature in the city settled at 9.9 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature stood at 20.8 degrees Celsius. The department predicted fog and light drizzle due to the Western disturbance and issued a yellow alert in Delhi.

The IMD had earlier predicted Western disturbance as a cyclonic circulation lay over Punjab and other neighbouring states. Under its influence, light to moderate rainfall and snowfall are likely at isolated places over Western Himalayan Region and light rainfall at isolated places over Uttar Pradesh on December, 24.

Another active western disturbance is likely to affect northwest India from the night of 26 December. It is very likely to interact with lower levels easterly winds over central parts of the country leading to high moisture feeding from Arabian Sea as well as Bay of Bengal till 28 December and under the influence of these systems, isolated to Scattered Rainfall, Snowfall is likely over Western Himalayan Region on 27 and 28 December.

There was a rise of one degree Celsius in the minimum temperature in the last 24 hours in Delhi-NCR. The maximum and the minimum temperatures in Delhi are in the range of 17 to 19°C and 9 to 10°C, respectively.

Dense fog was reported at Safdarjung Airport with a lowest visibility 150 meters at 5:30 am which improved thereafter becoming 250 meters at 7 am while Palam airport recorded lowest visibility 800 meters at 4:30 am to 6:30 am, which improved thereafter becoming 1100 meters at 7 am.