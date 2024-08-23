Rain causes two deaths in Delhi: Teenager drowns, 40-year-old man dies of electrocution

A 15-year-old boy drowned while playing on a waterlogged road in Central Delhi’s Chanakyapuri area while a 40-year-old man died of electrocution at his house in the Kirari area, officials said on Friday.

According to the police, the boy lived with his family at the Vivekanand Camp in the same area.

The police further said that the teenager, along with some of his friends, was playing in the rain on the waterlogged road near the British School when he accidentally slipped into deep water and drowned.

On being informed by his friends about the incident, his family rushed to the scene and pulled him out of the water before taking him to a nearby hospital. Unfortunately, the doctors at the hospital declared him dead on arrival, officials added.

The police said the victim’s body has been sent for post-mortem while an investigation into the matter is underway.

Meanwhile, in another incident, the police received a PCR call about the electrocution of a person at his house in Kirari, Prem Nagar. A police team immediately reached the spot where a man, 40, was found in an unconscious state and was later shifted to a Hospital where the doctor declared him dead.

Initial inquiry revealed that the deceased died due to electrocution as a result of rainwater creeping into his house and coming in contact with a live electric circuit.

The body of the deceased has been preserved in the Hospital for post-mortem, a case has been registered at the Prem Nagar police station and an investigation has been initiated into the matter.