Rain brings respite from humidity in Delhi, traffic congestion in some areas

The weather in Delhi-NCR took a dramatic turn on Monday evening with light showers providing the much-needed relief from the sweltering heat and humidity of the day.

The downpour, which occurred in several areas, eased the sticky discomfort that residents had been enduring throughout the day. However, the rains also caused s significant traffic congestion in various parts of the region, particularly due to the Raksha Bandhan celebrations.

Before the rainfall, the region experienced increased humidity compounded with the day’s heat.

In neighbouring Noida, heavy showers occurred slowing down the traffic due to rainwater being scattered on roads.

Additionally, the meteorological department has forecasted light rain for Tuesday as well, with skies expected to remain partly cloudy. The maximum temperature is anticipated to reach 36°C, with a minimum temperature of 27°C. However, the department has indicated that more intense rainfall is likely on Wednesday and Thursday, which should further alleviate the oppressive heat.

On Monday morning, the sky was partly cloudy with a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day. The afternoon saw bright sunshine, which further intensified the humidity. The maximum temperature reached 35.6°C, and the minimum temperature was recorded at 27.6°C.

The air quality index (AQI) in Delhi was recorded at 83, which falls into the satisfactory category. However, AQI levels in most areas exceeded 100. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) noted that Faridabad had the cleanest air in the NCR region with an AQI of 62.

In a post on social media platform X, Delhi traffic posted about traffic affected on MB road in the carriageway from Khanpur towards Hamdard Nagar and vice versa due to waterlogging.