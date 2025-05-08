Railway employee wanted in rape case held

A 31-year-old rape accused, who was on the run for three months, was held by a team of Delhi Police from Rajasthan, authorities said on Thursday.

The matter was brought to attention on February 1, when the police received a complaint wherein the lady reported that she met a man, Teekam, through a matrimonial site, said Deputy Commissioner of Police Vichitra Veer.

Advertisement

As per the victim’s statement, the accused promised to marry her and on the pretext of marriage forced her to indulge in a physical relationship with her. Subsequently, when she insisted the accused marry her, he backed out.

Advertisement

Furthermore, after registering a case against the accused, a team was deployed to investigate the matter, the senior officer added.

During the preliminary investigation into this case, it was found that the accused worked as a clerk in the railway department in Kolkata, to which a team was sent to conduct a raid. Despite the efforts by the team of cops, the accused was not traced in Kolkata or the native place.

Amid the probe conducted, the team activated their sources and worked on their digital and human leads, through which they gathered intelligence about his whereabouts in Siroli Village, in Jaipur, Rajasthan, the DCP mentioned further.

Acting upon the information received, a raid was conducted in the suspected area, and Teekan was apprehended from a rented room where he was residing.

While questioning with the apprehended individual, it came out that the accused allegedly made a sexual relationship with the complainant on a false pretext of marriage, and then when his agenda was fulfilled, he backed out.

Moreover, a case has been registered against him under the relevant sections of the BNS, and an investigation into this matter is underway, Veer stated.