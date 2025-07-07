PWD Minister reviews Nand Nagri flyover, inauguration set for mid-September

Delhi Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh today inspected the Nand Nagri T-Junction Flyover, a critical component of the plan to make Wazirabad Road (Mangal Pandey Road) completely signal-free from Signature Bridge to the Ghaziabad border. He was accompanied by North East Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari and Deputy Speaker Mohan Singh Bisht during the visit.

Located in one of Delhi’s busiest traffic corridors, the flyover is in the final stage of construction. Its inauguration is targeted for mid-September.

The 6–7 km stretch of Wazirabad Road has long suffered from multiple traffic cuts and uncontrolled junctions, leading to chronic congestion and delays. To address this, the Delhi government launched a two-part flyover project: a 1.3 km double-decker flyover being built by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), and a 1.4 km single-pillar flyover including the Nand Nagri T-Junction—being constructed by the PWD.

Once completed, the entire corridor will be signal-free, ensuring seamless vehicular movement between Delhi and Uttar Pradesh and significantly reducing travel time for thousands of daily commuters.

The project had encountered delays due to pending clearance to cut 27 trees, mainly near a 240-meter-long ramp close to Mandoli Jail. With environmental approvals now secured, the final phase of construction has resumed at full speed and is expected to be completed within two months.

Following the inspection, Minister Singh stated that every effort is being made to complete the project on schedule. The department is aiming to inaugurate the flyover around September 16–17.

Once operational, Nand Nagri and Gagan Cinema junctions will become completely signal-free, easing congestion in the area and enhancing connectivity across Northeast Delhi.