Schools for Classes X, XI and XII in Punjab are all set to open from July 26, even as the state government on Tuesday announced its third Sentinel sero-surveillance survey, especially focused on children in the age group of six to seventeen years, this month, ahead of the imminent third Covid-19 wave.

During a virtual review meeting of the Covid situation, the Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh said the outcomes of the 3rd Sentinel sero-surveillance survey will be utilised to determine further localised restrictions as the state prepares for the third wave. GIS based surveillance and prevention tools will be used with an auto trigger mechanism for localised restrictions, he added.

The CM also ordered establishment of a paediatric unit in each District and one Centre of Excellence in Paediatrics for the state.

Meanwhile, taking note of the decline in Covid positivity to 0.3 per cent, with Reproduction number (Rt) at 0.75 for Punjab (lower than the national average), the CM said schools will be allowed to open for classes X to XII, but only those teachers and staff shall be allowed to be physically present who are fully vaccinated.

Physical presence of the students shall be purely at the consent of the parents and the option of virtual classes shall be continued. An undertaking to this effect shall be submitted to the Deputy Commissioners concerned, he directed.

If the situation remains under control, the remaining classes shall similarly be allowed to open from 2 August 2021, the CM announced, pointing out that the Cambridge University has predicted that the cases would further decline in the coming weeks.

With respect to social gatherings, the CM said artists shall be allowed at such functions in all areas, with adherence due to Covid protocols.

The relaxations came days after the CM had ordered opening of bars, cinema halls, restaurants, spas, swimming pools, coaching centres, sports complexes, gyms, malls, museums, zoos, etc. at 50 per cent with vaccine compliance. He had also earlier allowed colleges, coaching centres and all other institutions of higher learning to open with similar compliance.

The CM said that the month wise whole genome sequencing has shown that more than 90 per cent is a variant of concern i.e. the original virus has been practically replaced by variants, and the Delta variant remained predominant even in the month of June. However, there are no new cases of the Delta Plus variant, he noted.

Citing a current demand of more than two lakh Covid vaccine doses for the second dose alone, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday demanded 40 lakh more doses from the Centre on urgent basis to inoculate the state’s eligible population.