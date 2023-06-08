Punjab : Sanitary Inspector lands in VB net for seeking bribe

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Thursday arrested a sanitary inspector Jatinder Vij in Ludhiana for accepting a bribe of Rs 4,000 from a ragpicker.

Disclosing this today, a spokesperson of the VB said the sanitary inspector, posted at Zone-D, Municipal Corporation, Ludhiana, has been arrested on the complaint of the ragpicker, Mahi Ram, who is residing in Tower Colony, near Grain Market, Ludhiana.

Mahi Ram, a permanent resident of village Hindbathi in Damoh district of Madhya Pradesh, collects waste items like glass bottles, plastic and iron materials from a garbage dump near Bus Stand Ludhiana.

The sanitary inspector was demanding Rs 15,000 monthly as bribe from him to pick waste materials and had already taken Rs 8,000 from the ragpicker as the first instalment of bribe.