Punjab MLAs to get pension for only one term: Mann

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday announced his decision to give just one time pension to all former Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) even if they have been a MLA multiple times.

“Punjab MLAs will get pension for only one term, irrespective of how many times they win. There will also be a deduction in allowances given to MLAs’ families,” Mann said announcing this decision through a video message.

Mann said the family pension to former MLAs will also be slashed. He said politicians from across the political spectrum go to people with folded hands, seeking votes from people for a chance to serve them.

“But you will be shocked that those who have been elected MLAs for three, five or even six terms, have been taking away lakhs as pension. They don’t even come to the Assembly. The pension they get varies from Rs 3.50 lakh to Rs 5.25 lakh. This burdens the state exchequer. Some of these politicians have even served as members of Parliament and get that pension as well,” he said.

Mann said that the money thus saved will be used for the welfare of people as MLAs don’t need multiple pensions to serve the people. “I have already asked the officers to reduce the family pensions of all MLAs,” he added.

A former MLA gets a pension of Rs 75,150 for one term. For each subsequent term they serve, the MLAs in Punjab are given an additional 66 per cent of the pension amount. As a result, former MLAs who have been elected more than once have been getting additional pension for each term as legislator.

Several former MLAs have been getting multiple pensions for each term that they served as members of Punjab Assembly.

Six-time former MLAs, Lal Singh, Sarwan Singh Phillaur and Rajinder Kaur Bhattal were getting a monthly pension of Rs 3.25 lakh. Five-time MLAs, Ravi Inder Singh and Balwinder Singh were getting a monthly pension of Rs 2.75 lakh. Former CM, Parkash Singh Badal, recently announced his decision to forgo his pension as 11-time former MLA which would have been nearly Rs Six lakh per month.

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had made the demand for “one MLA one pension” when it was in the Opposition.

Ever since taking over as CM, Mann has announced the launch of an anti-corruption helpline, decision to fill up 25,000 jobs in government departments and regularise the service of 35,000 contractual employees.