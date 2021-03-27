Targeting Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh for not releasing the Special Task Force (STF) report on Gurdeep Rano’s drug smuggling case, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said that the Captain government should make public the names of the political leaders involved in the drug smuggling case.

Addressing a press conference, AAP leaders Manwinder Singh Giaspura, advocates Dinesh Chadha and Govinder Mittal targeted Captain Amarinder Singh, saying that the police officers who colluded with drug smuggler Gurdeep Singh Rano were suspended but why Captain was not taking any action against the politicians who had links with the accused.

Lashing out at Captain Amarinder, the AAP leaders asked as to why Captain was still silent on Gurdeep Rano’s relationship with Akali and Congress leaders. Giaspura, while showing the photographs of Congress and Akali Dal leaders with Gurdeep Rano to the media, said, “Has the STF not mentioned in its report that many big politicians are also involved in it?”

He further said that the Akali Dal had backed Gurdeep Singh Rano which was further continued by the Congressmen. “This drug business is flourishing under the patronage of the leaders of these two parties,” he added. Giaspura said that Rano was also running a sex racket along with the drug trade, thus making officers happy with such illegal activities.

The AAP leaders said that simply suspending police officers was not enough and the government should sack corrupt officials and send them to jail and also investigate the links of politicians involved in this business. The leaders said that it was very unfortunate that the Captain government was advertising the arrests of drug traffickers and their achievements in this case, while the number of drug smugglers has increased according to the government figures.

They said that if Captain Amarinder Singh did not make public the names of the leaders associated with drug smugglers, then the Aam Aadmi Party would organise a statewide agitation and besiege Captain Amarinder Singh.