Punjab CM hands over appointment letters to 718 newly recruited officers of PSTCL

Chief Minister congratulated the new recruits in the PSTCL on its founder’s day exhorted the youth to come forward to contribute to rebuilding the state.

SNS | Chandigarh | April 17, 2022 7:16 pm

Chief Minister Punjab  Bhagwant Mann handed over appointment letters  to  718 newly recruited officers/employees of PSTCL  on the formation day of PSTCL at a function in Chandigarh.
Earlier Chief Minister congratulated the new recruits in the PSTCL on its founder’s day exhorted the youth to come forward to contribute to rebuilding the state.
Welcoming the Chief Minister and newly recruited officers and employees, the Power Minister Harbhajan Singh said that the transmission capacity of PSTCL would be enhanced to 39588 in 2022 as compared to 38160 in 2021.
Prominent present on the occasion included Additional Chief Secretary to Chief Minister and CMD PSTCL A. Venu Prasad, Principal Secretary Local Bodies AK Sinha, Special Principal Secretary to CM Ravi Bhagat, Director Local Bodies Puneet Goyal besides other senior officers of the PSPCL and PSTCL.

