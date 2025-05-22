Public Accounts Committee discusses CAG reports in detailed

A meeting of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of the Delhi Legislative Assembly was held on Thursday under the chairmanship of the chairman and MLA Ajay Mahawar to discuss on the panel’s relationship and working procedures with the Comptroller & Auditor General (CAG).

The meeting began with a formal introduction of all committee members, includeding Arvinder Singh Lovely, Satish Upadhyay, Shikha Rai, Kailash Gahlot, Rajkumar Chauhan, Atishi, Virendra Kadyan, and Kuldeep Kumar.

Senior officials, who were also present in the meeting included the Additional Deputy CAG, Secretary of the Health Department, Excise Commissioner, Transport Commissioner, Additional Chief Secretary (Environment), Secretary of the Delhi Assembly, Finance Secretary, and others.

The PAC discussed the issues highlighted in the CAG reports, such as air pollution, irregularities in liquor sales in the capital, and matters related to the health department.

The committee accordingly sought detailed information from various departments to ensure transparency, accountability and deliberated on the future course of action.

Speaking during the meeting, PAC chair Mahawar stated, “The responsibility of the Public Accounts Committee is not merely to review reports, but to ensure transparency and accountability in governance in the public interest.”

He said that the topics discussed here are directly related to the lives of the common people.

Mahawar asserted that the panel will ensure that meaningful discussions are held on the irregularities raised in the CAG reports, and that an honest report is presented in the House.