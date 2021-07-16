A Patna-based NGO — Dostana Safar — organised a pride parade involving members of the LGBTQ community in the Danapur locality of the city on Thursday.

The parade was held at the premises of Gandhi High School in which hundreds of members of the LGBTQ community (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer) took part from across the state, holding posters and banners stating that they have problems with their identities.

“We want equal participation in the society just like men and women have as per the Indian culture. No one can look down at our community. We need respect for ourselves,” Kajal, a transgender, said.

“Our community has highly educated people and is involved in social service. We have a long-standing demand to legalise same-sex marriage for generational growth,” said another transgender, Rashmi Kumari.

Her partner Rani Kumari said: “Most of us have developed relations on the basis of love and mutual understanding and it is above body colour and sex.”

The pride parade started in Bihar in 2019 and it has been held every year in Patna district since then.

“The motive of the pride parade is to pass the message to the respective governments of the state and the Centre to consider our demand and provide us equality in the society,” Rani Kumari said.