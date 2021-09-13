President Kovind’s HP visit rescheduled after 4 test Covid positive at The Retreat

The visit of the President of India Ram Nath Kovind to Himachal Pradesh has been rescheduled a day after four employees of The Retreat (the summer holiday resort of the President) tested positive for Covid-19.

As per the new schedule, President Kovind will not stay at The Retreat in Chharabra near Mashobra in Shimla and instead, he will now stay at Oberoi Cecil Hotel near Chaura Maidan.

The Cecil Hotel is just 200 metres away from the state assembly where Kovind will address a special session of Vidhan Sabha to mark the 50 years of the statehood of Himachal Pradesh, official sources said on Monday.

Sources said the President’s visit had also been cut short by one day as he will arrive at Annadale Ground on 16 September and will return on 19 September instead of the earlier scheduled date of 20 September.

The President will now only visit Indian Audit and Accounts Academy, Yarrows in Shimla on 18 September while the ‘At Home’ and high tea had been cancelled.

Meanwhile, the security in the hill capital, Shimla has been beefed and police officials are now manning every point from Annadale Ground to Cecil ahead of Kovind’s visit.

It is worth mentioning here that four employees of The Retreat including a manager were tested positive for Covid on Saturday which had prompted the rescheduling of the President’s programme for HP visit.