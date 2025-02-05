Prez Murmu, LG Saxena cast vote in Delhi Assembly polls

President Droupadi Murmu and Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena exercised their franchise during Assembly elections here on Wednesday.

Voting for single phase Delhi Assembly polls began on Wednesday early morning at 7 am across 13,766 polling stations, and will continue till 6 pm.

The President cast her vote at Dr Rajendra Prasad Kendriya Vidyalaya at the President’s Estate.

On Tuesday, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Delhi R Alice Vaz met Murmu and presented her voter information slip.

The voter information slip contains essential details to assist voters in exercising their democratic right smoothly.

LG Saxena along with his wife cast their votes at a polling booth at Raj Niwas Marg.

Talking to reporters, Saxena appealed to the voters to come out in large numbers and exercise their franchise.

“Today, is the festival of democracy. I appeal to the people of Delhi to come out in large numbers and participate in this festival,” he said.

Asserting that there are many issues in Delhi including pollution and cleaning of Delhi, Saxena expressed hope that the people will vote keeping this in mind.