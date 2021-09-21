Political parties support Jammu shutdown against Reliance stores

Congress and various other political parties on Tuesday extended support to the call for a shutdown here on Wednesday given by the Chamber of Commerce against the opening of Reliance Retail stores, cutting delay in issuance of no objection certificate for opening liquor vends and other issues.

The chamber is up in arms against the opening of Reliance stores that, they claim would hit small traders who were already suffering financial losses due to pandemic restrictions.

Congress spokesman Ravinder Sharma criticised the BJP government for “creating” problems for common people and helping big business houses.

The Panthers Party has also supported the shutdown call.

Last-minute efforts of the administration to hammer out a solution did not yield positive results.

Traders Federation including the Jammu Chamber of Commerce called on Mayor, Jammu Municipal Corporation, Chander Mohan Gupta and Divisional Commissioner, Dr Raghav Langer and discussed issues of the business community and sought early redressal of the same.

Additional Director General of Police, Mukesh Singh; Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Anshul Garg; VC JDA, Pankaj Malhotra; SSP Jammu, Chandan Kohli; Excise Commissioner, Rahul Sharma and other concerned officers were also present in the meeting.

President Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Presidents of various Market Associations apprised the Mayor about the issues which need to be addressed including renewal of Bar Licences, conducting anti-encroachment drives on National Highways, continuing the practice of Darbar move, land purchase rights to Mahajan community, the opening of reliance stores etc.

The representatives of the business and trade associations sought time-bound issuance of NOCs to wine traders, continuing with the practice of Darbar Move, an extension of the existing ceiling of persons allowed in banquet halls, an extension of lease of JDA shops, complexes and other important issues.

The Mayor and Divisional Commissioner gave a patient hearing to the issues put forth by the Traders Federation. They informed them that all their issues are under consideration by the government. The officers assured the Associations that all their issues will be taken up with the Government at a higher level for their early resolution.

Responding to the issue of land purchase rights to Mahajan, Khatri, Sikhs, the Divisional Commissioner informed that the proposal has been sent to the government for necessary changes in the land revenue Act, besides a revenue Board has also been constituted for reframing the rules.