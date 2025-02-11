Police on hunt for AAP MLA Amanatullah following FIR against him

Delhi Police is on the hunt for AAP MLA from Okhla Amantullah Khan, who was booked for allegedly obstructing police probe, a police official said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, (South East) Ravi Kumar Singh said, “Based on intelligence information, Delhi Police Crime Branch team reached to nab a repeated offender. During that time, Amanatullah Khan arrived with his supporters and helped the offender, Shavez Khan, flee”.

“We have registered an FIR against Amanatullah Khan and his supporters under sections of organised crime, among others. Since then we have not been able to contact Amanatullah Khan and he is also not cooperating in the investigation,” Singh told reporters.

The AAP legislator has been booked under several sections of BNS including Sections 221, 132, and 121(1), which pertain to harboring offenders, obstructing public servants, and conspiracy against the state at Jamia Nagar police station in South East Delhi.

As per police officials, arrest in the case is imminent for causing obstruction to the law enforcement officials in carrying out their duties.

As per the cops, a team of Crime Branch had gone to Jamia Nagar to detain Shahbaz Khan, who was facing an attempt-to-murder charge. After the police successfully detained him, the AAP legislator intervened and this soon escalated into a heated exchange between them.

Meanwhile, the detained suspect fled from the spot while the MLA along with his supporters was engaged in a heated argument with the cops.

This led the crime branch team to take legal action against the representative from Okhla.

Earlier on February 5, Khan was booked by Delhi Police for violating the Model Code of Conduct that was enforced in view of the Assembly elections.

The action against Khan was taken after a video of him surfaced where the AAP leader was allegedly seen roaming in his constituency (Okhla) along with his supporters after the campaigning period ended.

The DCP South East Delhi on the official handle on X had posted, “In this matter, FIR under section 223 (3,5) of BNS and 126 RP Act against Amanatullah has been registered at Police Station Jamia Nagar for violating MCC.”