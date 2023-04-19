Police, FICCI ink MoU for women safety

The Commissionerate Police and the Federation of Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) have in keda MoU for bolstering safety and security of women and girl children in the Capital city, FICCI will extend a helping hand to the Commissionerate Police for ensuring the protection of working class women and girls in Bhubaneswar.

The women and girls working at various companies in Bhubaneswar can lodge their safety and security-related complaints through ‘Reach Her App’ and a Whatsapp group.

On the receipt of the complaints, the police will promptly initiate action in accordance with law, said officials.