PM’s inclusive approach bolstering concept of developed state-developed India: Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Sunday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s farsightedness, developmental thinking, and inclusive approach is proving to be a milestone in strengthening the concept of ‘Developed State-Developed India’.

Gupta, who attended a meeting of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) Chief Minister’s Council under the PM’s leadership, said in the important meet, she got an opportunity to interact with the CMs of different states of the country and understand their feelings, experiences, and the challenges faced in development work and its solutions.

She mentioned that under PM Modi’s leadership, work is being done towards the overall development of the nation by bringing together the collective efforts of the states.

Gupta shared that there was an in-depth discussion on the different needs and possibilities of the states, which, she said, would pave the way for making favourable policies for every sector and giving new impetus to development.

Advertisement

The Delhi CM mentioned that PM’s guidance and encouragement is a source of inspiration for everyone as it is going to prove as a guide for the progress of the country and the welfare of the people. “Working in accordance with the vision of the prime minister, we will give our full contribution in building a ‘developed India’ and will continue to work in the direction of bringing positive change in the life of every citizen,” she said.

On Sunday evening, Gupta took to social media platform X to express her experience of the NDA CMs council meet.

Advertisement