PM Modi gave representation to all in Union Cabinet: Anurag Thakur

Union minister for information and broadcasting Anurag Thakur on Thursday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given representation to all sections of society, especially youth in the Union Cabinet.

Thakur who arrived in Himachal Pradesh for Jan Ashirwad Yatra and was accorded a rousing welcome, said it was the wish of PM Modi to introduce the new cabinet and ministers to people through Parliament.

But the opposition parties including Congress didn’t let this happen as they continued to disrupt the proceedings in the lower house.

“The new Cabinet has representation to all sections and it is perhaps the youngest Cabinet in the history of our country.

The Cabinet has the highest number of ministers from backward classes with 27 ministers from OBC community, 12 from SC, 8 from ST and 11 women ministers.

Among the ministers, 13 are lawyers, 6 doctors, 5 engineers and 7 civil servants while 7 ministers had Ph.D degree, 3 MBA degree and 68 graduates.

Besides, PM Modi Cabinet consists of 5 ministers from minorities and has representation of 24 states and union territories including 5 ministers from Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur and Tripura,” he added.

He thanked PM Modi for giving him the chance to serve the country at a young age, and despite belonging to the small hill state of Himachal Pradesh.

He also thanked the people of the state for coming in huge numbers despite inclement weather conditions and stated that they were here to serve the people of the country.

“Every household in the country will get tap water in the next three years under the ‘Har Ghar Nal Se Jal’ yojana and it will be a big achievement for the country,” he added.

He further stated that under former chief minister Prem Kumar Dhumal government’s Shabari yojana, PM Modi’s Ujjwala yojana and CM Jai Ram Thakur’s government’s Grahani Suvidha scheme had ensured that households had a gas connection in the state.

He added the Modi government was committed for inclusive development and all round development of the country.

Thakur was accorded rousing welcome by health minister Rajeev Saizal along with state BJP chief Suresh Kashyap, MPP and power minister Sukhram Chaudhary, Rajiv Bindal along with party workers at Parwanoo in Solan district among others.