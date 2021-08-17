PM, many other BJP leaders greet Kejriwal on his birthday

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who celebrated his 53rd birthday today, got greetings from many BJP leaders and politicians belonging to other political parties. Interestingly, BJP leaders numbered more than others who came forward to wish him long life and good health on the occasion.

Besides Prime Minister Narendra Modi, they included Union minister Nitin Gadkari, former chiefs of the BJP’s Delhi unit Manoj Tiwari and Vijendra Gupta.

Kejriwal took to twitter to thank them all. He was born on August 16, 1968, in Bhiwani district’s Siwani village in Haryana.

The Prime Minister was among the first who greeted him on his birthday. He tweeted to say, “Birthday wishes to Delhi CM Shri @ArvindKejriwal. May he be blessed with a long and healthy life.”

Lt-Governor Anil Baijal said in his tweet, “Greetings to Hon’ble Chief Minister, Delhi @ArvindKejriwal ji on his birthday. I pray for his good health and long life!”

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said in a tweet in Hindi, “Greetings to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejiwal on his birthday. Wish you good health and long life.”

Union minister Nitin Gadkari’s tweet said, “Heartiest birthday congratulation to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. I pray to the god for your health and long life.”.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma were among those who greeted him earlier than others.

Among his other counterparts who wished him well were West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur and Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren.

Mamata Banerjee tweeted, “Wishing @ArvindKejriwal ji a very happy birthday! I pray for your good health and well-being, always.”

Among the foreign diplomats was Australia’s High Commissioner to India, Barry O’ Farrell, who tweeted, “Best wishes on your birthday #Delhi CM @ArvindKejriwal ji. Wishing you a happy and healthy year ahead.”

Journalist Rajat Sharma said in a tweet in Hindi, “Good wishes to Arvind Kejriwal on his birthday. Wish you a healthy and long life. Wish you keep working to make the life of Delhiites better.”