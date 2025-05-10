PM lauds cancer awareness initiative in rural Delhi in memory of Chaudhary Ramkaran Solanki

Paying rich tributes to former Palam 360 Khap chief the late Chaudhary Ramkaran Solanki on his fourth death anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered his contributions and dedication towards improving the lives of poor labourers, farmers, and the deprived. The PM also expressed happiness about the cancer awareness programme being organised in Delhi’s rural belt in memory of the former Palam 360 Khap chief.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda were among prominent figures who paid tributes to the late Chaudhary Ramkaran Solanki.

Advertisement

According to the present Palam 360 chief, Chaudhary Surender Solanki, PM Modi specifically mentioned in his message that cancer detection and treatment facilities are being made available to patients in Delhi’s rural belt through schemes like Ayushman Bharat and Ayushman Arogya Mandirs.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, a tribute meeting was organised at a cancer hospital in Dwarka Sector-19 on Saturday, where the “Cancer Free Delhi Rural Campaign” was formally launched under the chairmanship of Chaudhary Surender Solanki.

According to the Khap chief, the campaign will be conducted in collaboration with Amerix Cancer Hospital and the people of Palam village, aiming to raise cancer awareness in Delhi’s rural areas and ensure regular check-up facilities.

Solanki pledged on the occasion to take the campaign to every person across Delhi’s rural belt, following his father’s ideals, and make the fight against cancer a mass movement.

He said, “Just as my father Chaudhary Ramkaran Solanki always raised the issues of Delhi’s rural belt and ensured their resolution, we will now work towards a cancer-free society.”

Recalling the former Khap chief’s contribution, BJP MP from South Delhi Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said, “Late Chaudhary Ramkaran Solanki not only became the voice of Delhi’s rural areas but also made continuous efforts to address people’s problems by staying connected to the ground.”

He added that Ramkaran was a leader of 36 communities and always promoted unity. Now, his legacy is being carried forward by Chaudhary Surender Solanki, who continues to work for the welfare of rural areas, following in his late father’s footsteps.

On the occasion, top leaders and representatives from various walks of life also paid their tributes.

Apart from PM Modi, HM Amit Shah, and BJP national president, other leaders—including Union Minister Jayant Chaudhary, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Saini, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, and several MPs and MLAs—paid their tributes through letters.

Among those who attended the programme were Bijnor MP Chandan Chauhan, former Minister Avtar Bhadana, MLA Sandeep Sehrawat, Chaudhary Dhara Singh Pradhan from Bawana 52, Chaudhary Naresh Pradhan, and DCP Dwarka Ankit Chauhan.