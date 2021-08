A video of a headmaster of a government school being thrashed for allegedly sending lewd messages and pictures to a nurse in the Belagavi district of Karnataka has gone viral on social media.

The accused, Suresh Chavalagi, was the headmaster at the Degaon government school and president of the Kittur Taluk Headmasters Association.

He has been suspended by the education department. The authorities have also ordered a departmental inquiry into the incident, Education Department officials said on Friday.

The accused allegedly met the victim who worked at a primary health centre during a vaccination drive two weeks ago. After getting her phone number, he allegedly started sending messages to the victim asking for sexual favours.

Despite several warnings from the nurse, the accused kept on messaging her.

He allegedly made calls to her on the pretext of informing about teachers who missed out on vaccination and their availability to get themselves vaccinated.

On Wednesday, the victim barged into Suresh’s chambers with her relatives and friends and thrashed him. He was also locked up in the classroom.

After the video went viral, two more women came forward with like complaints against the accused.

It has come to light that the accused used to send vulgar photos and messages seeking sexual favours from them as well. An investigation has been launched.