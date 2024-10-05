Personal Security Officer Arrested for Rs 1.25 Crore Burglary at Employer’s house

A man working as a personal security officer was arrested for allegedly stealing from his employer’s residence in Greater Kailash area of south Delhi, police said on Saturday.

Vikas Kumar was apprehended with Rs 70 lakh in cash and jewellery worth Rs 55 lakh, all stolen during the burglary and a car used in the crime was also recovered, it added.

According to the police, the complainant, a resident of the third floor in Greater Kailash-1, had hired Kumar as a PSO three months ago.

On September 22, the complainant left for a vacation with his family, returning on September 28 to find his house looted. The total value of stolen items, including cash and gold, diamond, and silver jewellery, was estimated at ₹1.25 crore.

A case was registered at the Greater Kailash Police Station under Section 305 BNS, and an investigation was launched.

The police team initially inspected the crime scene but found that the CCTV cameras of the house had been tampered with.

However, the CCTV footage of the nearby house was analysed in which a car was seen approaching the house in the early hours of September 26.

The footage led investigators to Vikas Kumar, whom the complainant identified as his PSO. Kumar had used his knowledge of the house and family’s schedule to carry out the heist while they were abroad.

The suspect was tracked down to Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh and He was apprehended. During interrogation, he confessed to the crime revealing that he had planned the burglary to fund a luxurious lifestyle.