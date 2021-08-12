People of Delhi have made up their mind to throw BJP out of MCD and bring in AAP: Atishi

“Aam Aadmi Party’s resolve for people-oriented and corruption free politics has borne fruit once again as the BJP-ruled North MCD was forced to take back its draconian order of raising trade and factory licensing fees that would have unequivocally killed businesses in the region, said senior AAP leader and MLA Atishi on Thursday.

She further said that more than 5 lakh traders participated in the signature campaign launched by AAP against rising trade and factory licence fees. AAP demands that EDMC and SDMC, like the North MCD, withdraw their decision of increasing the licence fees. The Aam Aadmi Party also demands that shopkeepers and traders who have deposited the hiked fee be given their money back.

Atishi said, “Some time back, all the three MCDs in Delhi ordered a very steep increase in the trade and factory licence fees. A very heavy increase was enforced. The licence fee of category A and B licences was increased from Rs 500 to Rs 8,625 and the licence fee of category C and D licences was increased from Rs 500 per meter to Rs 5,750 per meter. I don’t think that we have ever seen such a big increase in the licence fees meant for factories and shopkeepers in the past few years.”

“Why is the MCD increasing these licence fees? They are doing so because all the money that the BJP-led MCD had, it deposited that money in the pockets of its councilors. Their councilors kept on getting richer. BJP’s pockets have become full. All the residents of Delhi know that the MCD has made Delhi a massive pool of garbage. We all know that the roads within the colonies which are meant to be taken care of by the MCD are in a terrible state. We all know how water logging takes place on MCD’s roads. This happens because all the money that they had collected via taxes, property tax, licence fees, and a hoard of other funds, has been used to fill the pockets of the BJP’s councilors,” said Atishi.