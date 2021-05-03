Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday directed the officials to ensure counselling to patients under home isolation within 24 hours of testing positive for the Covid-19. He also directed that such patients should receive an oximeter along with a COVID kit.

The CM said that a clear record should be maintained of the patients under home isolation or those who are being admitted to hospitals.

The directions were given in a review meeting held with Deputy Chief Minister, Chief Secretary and Principal Secretary Health to further strengthen the home isolation system for COVID positive patients.

“Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal held this review meeting of the Home Isolation System at Delhi Secretariat today to ensure better treatment of the COVID patients. Apart from Deputy Chief Minister Shri Manish Sisodia, Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary (Health), and other senior officials including Divisional Commissioner were also present in the review meeting. The officials gave the Chief Minister detailed information about the facilities being provided to people undergoing treatment in home isolation and said how they are being looked after well and their health is being monitored every moment. The CM undertook several decisions related to home isolation in the meeting,” the statement released from the Delhi government read.

“CM Arvind Kejriwal instructed the authorities on the need to strengthen the home isolation system so that such patients can get good treatment with timely counselling. Kejriwal directed that a very clear and clean record should be kept of daily COVID reports, which should also show how many of those who are found to COVID positive, need hospital admission for treatment and how many of these patients are undergoing treatment in home isolation. The Chief Minister instructed the officers present to pay special attention to this,” it added.