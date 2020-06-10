A pregnant 20-year-old woman was strangled to death by her parents for falling in love with a man of a different caste in Kalakuntla village in Jogulamba-Gadwal district.

The woman belonged to Vaisha community considered among the upper caste while the man who is her classmate in a private college in Kurnool belonged to other backward caste.

According to police the parents wanted her to undergo an abortion but she refused and they killed her while she was sleeping, apprehensive that she would bring disrepute to the family and pose problems for the other two daughters’ future.

The police got a whiff of the honour killing after being alerted by a village official and interrogated and finally arrested the couple.