Panic among AAP leaders over probe into classroom scam: Sachdeva

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva stated on Friday that as the Anti Corruption Branch (ACB) investigation into the alleged classroom construction scam progresses, the panic among AAP leaders is increasing.

Sachdeva claimed that the AAP leaders are well aware that during their rule, government schools were billed for toilets and verandas by presenting them as classrooms—and all of this will now be substantiated through the ongoing investigation and brought before the courts.

The BJP leader further said that for the past several years, AAP leaders have been repeatedly saying that despite the BJP being in power at the Centre, there was no negative impact on them.

He said, however, the AAP leaders overlooked the fact that during their tenure, they never provided the requested information to the investigating agencies, which resulted in the slow progress of the probe.

According to the Delhi BJP chief, with the party in power now in the national capital, federal probe agencies are receiving full cooperation, and not only Manish Sisodia, and Satyendar Jain, but several other AAP leaders will soon face the law and face consequences for the alleged misdeeds.

He added, “It would be better if Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Atishi stopped grandstanding in defence of corrupt leaders like Sisodia, whose corruption is widely known.”

Meanwhile, AAP leader Sisodia appeared before the ACB in connection with the alleged classroom construction scam which is approximately over Rs 2000 crore.