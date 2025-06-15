Overnight rain brings respite from heat wave as temperature drops by over 5 °C

After several days of intense heat, Delhi on Sunday got a respite as moderate overnight showers brought the maximum temperature down by 5 degrees Celsius, said India Meteorological Department (IMD).

As per the data provided by the weather department, the National Capital witnessed a maximum temperature of 35.6 and the minimum of 20 degrees Celsius respectively.

Furthermore, it was reported by the agency that a moderate to intense spell of rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and squally winds with speeds of 80–100 km/h lashed the city in the wee hours. These conditions brought the much-needed respite to the residents from the heatwave that had gripped the city.

The Safdarjung observatory recorded two thunder squalls with hailstorm activity between 3:48 am and 4 am.

The first squall saw gusty winds reaching 82 km/h, while the second reached a peak wind speed of 104 km/h. The IMD issued advisories urging residents to stay indoors and avoid unnecessary travel due to flying debris and low visibility on the roads.

Looking ahead, the weather department forecast cloudy skies with light to moderate rainfall, thunderstorms, dust storms, and lightning in Delhi and NCR until June 19.

It also forecast that the southwest monsoon is likely to advance over the remaining parts of central and eastern India, along with some areas in northwest India, between June 12 and 18.

It is expected to reach most parts of northwest India, including Delhi, between June 19 and 25.