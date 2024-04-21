Over-speeding in the city has come down: Delhi Traffic Police

In a fresh revelation related to road safety and behaviour of motorists, the Delhi Traffic Police claimed that it has successfully reduced over-speeding violations in the current year so far as compared to what the situation was in the previous year.

The police said their accomplishment stands out as proof of the diligent efforts of the Delhi Traffic Police in enhancing deterrence, ensuring precise enforcement, and conducting effective public awareness campaigns related to traffic rules and road safety.

According to the city’s traffic police department, statistics reveal that till April 15 this year, a total of 8,16,372 notices were issued for over-speeding violations compared to the 9,52,367 such notices in the year 2023.

With this, the police claim a significant reduction of approximately 15 per cent in the number of prosecutions for overspeeding, as compared to the same period in 2023. It is the result of meticulous planning and implementation of measures, the Traffic Police of the national capital has brought down the over-speeding incidents on the city’s busy roads.

The police have asserted that the systematic deployment of Over Speed Violation Detection (OSVD) cameras has played a pivotal role in monitoring and regulating vehicular speeds, thereby fostering safer road conditions for all commuters.

Enhanced deterrence measures have been instrumental in dissuading motorists from violating speed limits, as the visible presence of the OSVD cameras serves not only as a deterrent but also instills a sense of responsibility among drivers.

These specialised cameras accurately capture instances of over-speeding, enabling swift and precise enforcement actions against the rule breakers.

The Delhi Traffic Police also informed that the department has been actively running public awareness campaigns and initiatives to educate the citizens and motorists about the importance of compliance with the speed limits, which plays a very crucial role when it comes to the road safety aspect.

The department says the campaigns have been instrumental in fostering a culture of compliance and also helped to promote responsible driving behaviour among the people.

Reduction in over-speeding also reflects the commitment of the police to ensuring the safety of road users.

The traffic police urged motorists to prioritise everyone’s safety including their own while driving by adhering to the prescribed speed limits at all times.