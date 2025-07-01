Over 24 end-of-life vehicles impounded by Delhi Police

With India’s vehicle scrappage policy set to motion on Tuesday, the Delhi Police confiscated over 24 vehicles surpassing the 15-year-rule, from various petrol pumps in the city.

The scrappage policy aims to remove outdated vehicles from roads to reduce pollution and improve road safety.

Advertisement

Ajay Chaudhary, Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic Management), said, “From July 1, all petrol pumps will stop giving fuel to old petrol and diesel vehicles. The transport department, Delhi Police, Traffic Police, and enforcement agencies teams are working. As of now, we have impounded 24 vehicles to check pollution in Delhi.”

Advertisement

“This drive is ongoing; people can get their vehicles back on conditions and as per due process. ANPR cameras have been installed, which can read the number; they can make out whether the vehicle is old or not, Chaudhary added in his statement further.

It was later added by him, “I want to appeal to people to follow it, as it is in the interest of everyone in Delhi.”

The Special CP asserted, “We are following the orders of the Supreme Court and the National Green Tribunal (NGT); from today, 10-15-year-old vehicles will not get diesel and petrol from any petrol pump.”

Meanwhile, one of the traffic inspectors, Ashok Kumar, said, “Two motorcycles have been seized from here. As per guidelines, we will hand it over to the registered vehicle scrapper. After that, the owner of the vehicle will be given the scrap value as per norms.”