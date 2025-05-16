Over 120 leading traders in Delhi announces boycott of Turkey and Azerbaijan

In a decisive move, more than 120 leading traders of Delhi, on Friday, announced a boycott of all types of commercial engagement with Turkey and Azerbaijan at the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT).

The move came in the wake of the two countries openly supporting Pakistan amid tensions with India following its action against terrorist infrastructure in the neighboring country.

Speaking to The Statesman, CAIT Secretary General and MP Praveen Khandelwal said, “It is deeply unfortunate that Turkey and Azerbaijan, who have benefited from India’s goodwill, aid, and strategic support in times of distress, have now chosen to side with Pakistan, a country known globally for its support to terrorism. Their position not only hurts India’s sovereignty and national interest but also directly insults the sentiments of 140 crore Indians.”

“The Indian trading community has always stood shoulder-to-shoulder with the nation and whenever any country dares to challenge India’s integrity by standing with enemies of peace, we will respond with the strongest peaceful weapon at our disposal – economic disengagement,” the MP added.

Khandelwal further said that the organization would launch a nationwide awareness campaign to educate and mobilize traders, consumers, and travel professionals to join the boycott in the interest of national sovereignty, security, and pride.

The key decisions taken during the conference include nationwide boycott of Turkish and Azerbaijani goods, refraining from any new business ties and trade deals, and cancellation of tourism plans.

CAIT National President B C Bhartia said that the traders’ community expressed strong resentment and disappointment with both the countries, calling their actions “ungrateful and hostile”.

It was unanimously agreed that such nations do not deserve any economic cooperation or trade advantage from India, he added.