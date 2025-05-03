Over 100 offenders held in anti-crime drive in West Delhi

In a major crackdown against crime in West Delhi, the police have apprehended 114 individuals for their alleged involvement in various street crimes, according to an official statement. Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Vichitra Veer stated that the campaign was launched to target offenders involved in serious criminal activities.

According to police data, 31 robbers were arrested, leading to the resolution of 15 robbery cases. Additionally, 29 snatchers were apprehended, resulting in 20 solved cases. The arrest of 20 burglars helped crack 13 burglary cases.

Advertisement

Furthermore, 34 thieves were arrested, with 29 theft cases resolved. The police also registered 46 cases under the Arms Act, leading to the arrest of 46 individuals. Under the Excise Act, 102 cases were filed, with the recovery of approximately 10,520 liquor quarters and 151 bottles.

Advertisement

In addition, 76 cases under the Gambling Act were registered, with 187 individuals arrested. The police also registered 16 cases under the NDPS Act, leading to the arrest of 20 accused. Moreover, during the month of April, the police located and arrested 46 proclaimed offenders who had been evading arrest and court proceedings.