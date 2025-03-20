Oral healthcare at doorstep: Delhi health minister inaugurates six mobile dental clinics

To bring dental care to the citizens of the national capital at their doorstep, Delhi Health Minister Dr. Pankaj Kumar Singh on Thursday inaugurated six advanced mobile dental clinics, a unique initiative by the state government and the Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences (MAIDS).

As part of this service, six fully air-conditioned and technologically advanced mobile dental clinics have been flagged off by the health minister to travel across various parts of Delhi, offering free dental examinations, treatments, and awareness programs on oral health.

Singh informed that on the occasion of World Oral Health Day, this initiative aims to ensure that people, especially from underprivileged communities, have access to essential dental care without any financial burden.

Highlighting the significance of oral health, Delhi health minister said, “I am also from the dental fraternity myself, and I have often seen people neglect oral health. There is a pressing need for awareness in our society so that no one ignores even minor dental issues.”

He further stressed that a healthy lifestyle begins with timely medical consultation and the right treatment.

Elaborating on the facilities available in these mobile dental clinics, the minister said, “Each clinic is equipped with modern dental chairs, portable X-ray units, ultrasonic scalers, sterilization units, and diagnostic tools to provide comprehensive care.”

He added that the patients will also receive free fluoride treatments, sealants, and simple restorative procedures.

He said that the government would ensure that these clinics reach every corner of Delhi—including slums, underprivileged areas, and densely populated localities—so that no citizen is deprived of quality dental care.

These mobile clinics will be staffed by a dedicated team of dental professionals, providing services such as oral screenings, emergency dental pain management.

Additionally, these mobile dental vans are also equipped with smart televisions and audio devices which will educate patients on maintaining good oral hygiene.

During the launch, Dr. Singh also inspected the hospital facilities and reviewed the ongoing healthcare services.

He reiterated Delhi government’s unwavering commitment to providing high-quality and accessible healthcare to all citizens.

Dr Singh informed that this initiative also aligns with the National Oral Health Program under the National Health Mission, which emphasizes integrated and comprehensive oral healthcare services.

The Mobile Dental Clinic Service will work in close collaboration with government dispensaries, schools, and the Social Welfare department to reach students, elderly citizens, and other vulnerable groups, he added.